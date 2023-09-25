Smart Shopper deals and freebies of the week: Discounts with your library card, chimichangas, and pasta

Here are some of the best deals around the Valley this week Sept. 25 - Oct. 1, 2023:
- Macayo’s Mexican Food: Get buy one, get one free a la carte chimichangas on Sept. 26. The deal is valid at all Valley locations and available for dine-in or takeout.
- Mesa Library Card discounts: Show your library card and get discounts around the city. Some of the deals include discounted meals, free gifts with purchase, free child care, free classes, free gift-wrapping, complimentary consultations, and more. The deals are valid through September.
- Christmas at the Princess tickets: Tickets are on sale now with BIG discounts. Through Oct. 31, 2023, get 40% off overnight stays, 30% off admission tickets, 40% off the new Aurora Ice Lounge + Chill Experience, 30% off the Ultimate Santa Experience, $50 off fire pits for 4, and $100 off fire pits or igloos for 8. All early bird offers can be booked at ChristmasAtThePrincess.com.
- Organ Stop Pizza: Mention the "$55 Meal Deal" when ordering to get two large pizzas with unlimited toppings, two appetizers, and two soft drink pitchers for a single price of $55. The promotion is valid through Sept. 30.
- Extra Hours Hotline: The week-long tutoring hotline will run from Sept. 19 through Sept. 26 from 9 p.m. to midnight local time, giving students free access to an on-call team of experts in all subjects. Go to www.EXTRAgum.com/Hotline to sign up!
- Waymo and Chandler Dog Haus are teaming up to offer free food and half-off Waymo rides during special hours. Dog Haus offers Happy Hour Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. and Reverse Happy Hour from 9-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and on Sunday Funday from 3-11 p.m. This offer is only available at the Chandler Dog Haus (2780 W Chandler Blvd.) The offer ends Sunday, Oct. 15.
- True Food Kitchen: Try a Back-to-School Bundle for both single servings and family meals through Sept. 26. Get the Lunch Bundle (choice of any salad, bowl or pizza, a choice of side and a cookie) for $20, a Family Meal for 2 (Choice of one starter, two entrees and one dessert) for $45, or a Family Meal for 4 (choice of one starter, four entrees or two entrees and two kids meals, and one dessert) for $75. This deal is valid online only.
- Koibito Poké: Students will receive 15% off their order when they show their school ID at checkout, valid for dine-in only.
- Eat Up Drive In: Monday through Friday, enjoy any tea for $1.50 and $2.50 regular or frozen lemonades on happy hour from 2-5 p.m. They are also offering the “Corbin Carroll” kids’ meal for $7.77 and it comes with a unique baseball card, some that are even signed by the player himself. The meal includes a double cheeseburger, side of fries, cookie and lemonade.
- Dave & Buster’s is bringing back its ‘Eat and Play combo’ with entrees and play card combos starting at $20. The deal is good Monday through Friday.
- The Westin Tempe is offering an end-of-summer stay package with rates starting at $167 per night. The deal includes your stay, a daily $25 food/beverage credit, complimentary coffee for up to two guests, a complimentary tequila flight tasting, and a two-hour bike rental. The deal is valid for bookings now through Sept. 30.
- The Mission at Kierland Commons: Guac-tail Hour daily from 3-5 p.m. offers deals like half-off frozen margaritas, $2 Roasted Corn Gorditas, and $20 date specials.
- PHX Beer Co.: This year, through the end of September, PHX Beer Co. says you can get your first pint of Monsoon IPA beer for just $1 whenever Phoenix Sky Harbor records measurable rainfall.
- Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.
- Match Market & Bar: Lunch and dinner options are discounted while temperatures are hot! When the temperature is over 100 degrees, guests can enjoy $2 off draft beers, wine by the glass, sangria, brussels sprouts and half salad; when the temps reach over 105 degrees, diners will receive $3 off full salads, flatbreads and mains; and if the weather creeps over 110 degrees, patrons can get $5 off sandwiches and bowls. Temperatures are based on what a thermometer on display in the restaurant shows.
- Scooter’s Coffee is celebrating National Coffee Day for the entire month of September! Get any size of fresh-brewed hot coffee for free. The offer is valid for one cup per person, per visit, while supplies last at participating locations.
- Noodles & Company is offering menu items starting at $7 and a Mac & Cheese Meal Deal (regular Wisconsin Mac & Cheese, a regular fountain drink and crispy) for $10. These deals are valid for a limited time.
- 18 Degrees is offering wine bottles at half price for the entire month of October.
Know of a great deal we missed? Send an email to smartshopper@abc15.com.