Smart Shopper deals and freebies of the week: Croissants, classic films and soup

Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, Jan. 29 - Feb. 4.



La Madeleine: To celebrate National Croissant Day on Jan. 30, you can get a free butter croissant with any purchase just by scanning the app in the cafe, or by placing an app/online order.

Barrio Brewing Co. at Mesa Gateway Airport is offering 20% off dine-in food orders or buy one, get one free (with purchase of two beverages) for City of Mesa employees. The deal begins Feb. 1 and is valid with a city ID. Diners can visit weekly to redeem either offer.

is launching six new “Piper Deals” to help families save money on food and fun. The deals include offers like (one-topping large pizza and choice of regular wings for $27.99), (two one-topping large pizzas, breadsticks and choice of regular wings for $44.99), and (two large one-topping pizzas and 200 game points with two funpass cards for $70.99). Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe.

All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe. Beginning Monday, Jan. 22, diners can enjoy 50% off The Great Greek ’s warm and soothing Avgolemono Soup with the purchase of an entrée. The deal is valid through March 17.

’s warm and soothing Avgolemono Soup with the purchase of an entrée. The deal is valid through March 17. Harkins Theatres' Tuesday Night Classics: See classic films on the big screen for just $5! Buy tickets here.

See classic films on the big screen for just $5! Buy tickets here. Harkins Theatres also is hosting a “Movies You Might Have Missed” series offering 2023 favorites for just $5 per ticket. Different movies play each week through Feb. 11. Each ticket will also get a $5 Bonus Award for concessions. See the schedule and get tickets online here.

Know of a great deal we missed? Send an email to smartshopper@abc15.com.