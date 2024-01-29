Smart Shopper deals and freebies of the week: Croissants, classic films and soup

Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, Jan. 29 - Feb. 4.
- La Madeleine: To celebrate National Croissant Day on Jan. 30, you can get a free butter croissant with any purchase just by scanning the app in the cafe, or by placing an app/online order.
- Barrio Brewing Co. at Mesa Gateway Airport is offering 20% off dine-in food orders or buy one, get one free (with purchase of two beverages) for City of Mesa employees. The deal begins Feb. 1 and is valid with a city ID. Diners can visit weekly to redeem either offer.
- Fix.Adopt.Save. is offering a January special for spay/neuter services for cats and dogs. For $30, get your pet spayed or neutered. Get more information and make a reservation here.
- Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.
- Peter Piper Pizza: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.
- Peter Piper Pizza is launching six new “Piper Deals” to help families save money on food and fun. The deals include offers like Pizza and Wings (one-topping large pizza and choice of regular wings for $27.99), Family Meal Deal (two one-topping large pizzas, breadsticks and choice of regular wings for $44.99), and Family Pizza and Play (two large one-topping pizzas and 200 game points with two funpass cards for $70.99).
- Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.
- Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.
- Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe.
- Beginning Monday, Jan. 22, diners can enjoy 50% off The Great Greek’s warm and soothing Avgolemono Soup with the purchase of an entrée. The deal is valid through March 17.
- Harkins Theatres' Tuesday Night Classics: See classic films on the big screen for just $5! Buy tickets here.
- Harkins Theatres also is hosting a “Movies You Might Have Missed” series offering 2023 favorites for just $5 per ticket. Different movies play each week through Feb. 11. Each ticket will also get a $5 Bonus Award for concessions. See the schedule and get tickets online here.
Know of a great deal we missed? Send an email to smartshopper@abc15.com.