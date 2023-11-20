Smart Shopper deals and freebies of the week: Black Friday deals, food, bonus gifts and films

Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, Nov. 20 - 26.



SRP customers can get buy one, get one free tickets for ZooLights at Phoenix Zoo. For more information, click here. Phoenix Zoo Phoenix ZooLights.

Crust Pizzerias will be offering $1 slices of pizza on Black Friday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at all Valley locations. The restaurant will also have a gift card bonus option available from 11/24 until 12/24. If you buy a $50 gift card, you will get a $10 bonus. If you buy a $100 gift card you will get a $20 bonus.

Red Robin offers 50% off Kids' Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code "KIDSMEAL50". Learn more here.

Peter Piper Pizza : 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.

: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID. Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe.

All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe. Macayo's Mexican Food : From Nov. 19 through Dec. 24, guests will receive a free $10 bonus gift card with every $50 gift card purchase. Gift cards are available to purchase at any Macayo’s location or online.

: From Nov. 19 through Dec. 24, guests will receive a free $10 bonus gift card with every $50 gift card purchase. Gift cards are available to purchase at any Macayo’s location or online. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria : From now until December 31, purchase $50 in gift cards and get a $10 bonus card, or buy a $100 gift card purchase and receive a $20 bonus card. These bonus cards are valid from Jan. 1- Feb. 29, 2024.

: From now until December 31, purchase $50 in gift cards and get a $10 bonus card, or buy a $100 gift card purchase and receive a $20 bonus card. These bonus cards are valid from Jan. 1- Feb. 29, 2024. Dave & Buster’s Tempe Marketplace : From now until December 31, purchase $50 in gift cards and unwrap a $10 bonus card. Your bonus card is valid for use the day after gift card purchase until Jan. 1, 2024.

: From now until December 31, purchase $50 in gift cards and unwrap a $10 bonus card. Your bonus card is valid for use the day after gift card purchase until Jan. 1, 2024. Harkins Theatres’ Tuesday Night Classics: See classic films for just $5 every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in November! See Planes, Trains and Automobiles (Nov. 21), and The Phantom of the Opera (Nov. 28). Tickets are available online.

Pedal Haus Brewery : From now until Dec. 31, guests will get a bonus gift card. When you purchase a $100 gift card you will get a $25 gift card or buy a $50 gift card and get a $10 bonus gift card for the holidays. These are only available in any of the three Valley locations.

: From now until Dec. 31, guests will get a bonus gift card. When you purchase a $100 gift card you will get a $25 gift card or buy a $50 gift card and get a $10 bonus gift card for the holidays. These are only available in any of the three Valley locations. At Westgate Entertainment District, when you purchase a $25 gift card, you will receive a bonus $5 gift card; purchase a $50 gift card and receive an extra $15; up to a $100 gift card to receive an extra $25 at The Lola, and McFadden’s Social House Sports bar.

Joint Chiropractic : This Black Friday, at The Shops at Norterra, you can buy 6 visits and receive 1 free, buy 10 visits and receive 2 free, and buy 20 visits to receive 4 free.

: This Black Friday, at The Shops at Norterra, you can buy 6 visits and receive 1 free, buy 10 visits and receive 2 free, and buy 20 visits to receive 4 free. Parlour One at Verde at Cooley Station: From Black Friday through Cyber Monday, pay $80 for a gift card and receive a $100 credit. This exclusive end-of-year deal is limited to 2 per person.

at Verde at Cooley Station: From Black Friday through Cyber Monday, pay $80 for a gift card and receive a $100 credit. This exclusive end-of-year deal is limited to 2 per person. Decadent Macaron at Verde at Cooley Station: For Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, receive a free beverage of your choice when you purchase only $20+ on merch or gift cards.

at Verde at Cooley Station: For Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, receive a free beverage of your choice when you purchase only $20+ on merch or gift cards. Skinfinity MedSpa at Verde at Cooley Station: From Nov. 10-27, guests can receive 15% off all purchased gift cards.

at Verde at Cooley Station: From Nov. 10-27, guests can receive 15% off all purchased gift cards. Starting on Thanksgiving, Federal American Grill is offering two special gift card promotions: for every $50 gift card purchase you’ll receive a $10 bonus card, and for every $100 purchase you’ll receive a $20 bonus card. This deal will be available through New Year's Day.

is offering two special gift card promotions: for every $50 gift card purchase you’ll receive a $10 bonus card, and for every $100 purchase you’ll receive a $20 bonus card. This deal will be available through New Year's Day. Z’Tejas: From now through December 31, for every $50 in gift cards purchased, guests will receive a complimentary $10 bonus e-gift card. These bonus cards will be available for use from Jan. 1 through Feb. 29, 2024.

From now through December 31, for every $50 in gift cards purchased, guests will receive a complimentary $10 bonus e-gift card. These bonus cards will be available for use from Jan. 1 through Feb. 29, 2024. Buy a $100 gift card and Kasai Japanese Steakhouse will add an additional $20 to it. Available online or in-person during normal business hours from Black Friday through Christmas Eve.

will add an additional $20 to it. Available online or in-person during normal business hours from Black Friday through Christmas Eve. Phoenix City Grille : Beginning Black Friday through New Year’s Eve, every purchase of a $50 gift card includes a bonus $10 gift card free and every purchase of a $100 gift card includes a $25 bonus gift card for free! Gift cards are available in-store or online.

: Beginning Black Friday through New Year’s Eve, every purchase of a $50 gift card includes a bonus $10 gift card free and every purchase of a $100 gift card includes a $25 bonus gift card for free! Gift cards are available in-store or online. Beginning Monday, Nov. 13, for every $100 gift card purchase, Ocean Prime will “gift” the purchaser an extra $25 bonus gift card for free! Bonus gift cards can be used after the beginning of the New Year.

will “gift” the purchaser an extra $25 bonus gift card for free! Bonus gift cards can be used after the beginning of the New Year. Arizona Facial Plastics : Beginning Monday, November 20 through Wednesday, November 22, buy $100 get an extra $25, and Arizona Facial Plastics products for buy one, get one 50% off online.

: Beginning Monday, November 20 through Wednesday, November 22, buy $100 get an extra $25, and Arizona Facial Plastics products for buy one, get one 50% off online. Rainbow Ryders hot air balloon flights : Gift certificates can be purchased for $155 per person available to purchase from Black Friday (November 24) through Cyber Monday (November 27). Certificates can be redeemed starting December 26. Not valid on holidays or event flights, certificates valid for sunrise flights only.

: Gift certificates can be purchased for $155 per person available to purchase from Black Friday (November 24) through Cyber Monday (November 27). Certificates can be redeemed starting December 26. Not valid on holidays or event flights, certificates valid for sunrise flights only. Big’s American Bar & Grill: Get $3 pints of all drafts from 5 p.m. to close on Wednesday, Nov. 22. Beginning Black Friday, Nov. 24, every gift card purchase of $50 will receive a bonus $10 gift card for the purchaser’s own use. This special is available through Sunday, Dec. 31.

Know of a great deal we missed? Send an email to smartshopper@abc15.com.