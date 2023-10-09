Smart Shopper deals and freebies of the week: $1 coffee, Oktoberfest, museum entry and more

Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, Oct. 9 - 15, 2023.



Scooter’s Coffee has unveiled a new Dollar Delights menu offering mini donuts, any size brewed coffee, espresso shots, sweet cold foam, and bottled water for just $1. Scooter's Coffee

Four Peaks Oktoberfest at Tempe Town Lake : Enjoy a variety of deals and freebies during the outdoor festival Oct. 13-15. Attendees 20 years old and younger get free admission all weekend. You can get discounted pre-sale tickets online for all other guests. Here’s a breakdown of more deals and entertainment:

: Enjoy a variety of deals and freebies during the outdoor festival Oct. 13-15. Attendees 20 years old and younger get free admission all weekend. You can get discounted pre-sale tickets online for all other guests. Here’s a breakdown of more deals and entertainment: Enjoy the outdoors with a free guided hike in the Petrified Forest National Park . This weekend, guided trips are “moderate” and "challenging" on Oct. 13 and 14 at Historic Blue Forest Road and Painted Desert Saunter. Hikes are free with park entrance fee and reservations are required. Be prepared with food, water, clothing/footwear, sunscreen, etc. Make a reservation by calling 928-524-6228, x238.

. This weekend, guided trips are “moderate” and "challenging" on Oct. 13 and 14 at Historic Blue Forest Road and Painted Desert Saunter. Hikes are free with park entrance fee and reservations are required. Be prepared with food, water, clothing/footwear, sunscreen, etc. Make a reservation by calling 928-524-6228, x238. Noodles & Company : From Oct. 13-15, Noodles Rewards members can get 20% off classic and stuffed pasta entrees. On Oct. 14, all guests will get a free small Crispy with a purchase.

: From Oct. 13-15, Noodles Rewards members can get 20% off classic and stuffed pasta entrees. On Oct. 14, all guests will get a free small Crispy with a purchase. Kohl’s is hosting a 3-Day Deal Dash event from Oct. 9-11. They’re offering deals on LEGOs, kitchen appliances, clothing, holiday decor, Amazon Fire and Echo devices and more. Plus, shoppers can get money off their entire purchase and earn Kohl’s Cash:

is hosting a 3-Day Deal Dash event from Oct. 9-11. They’re offering deals on LEGOs, kitchen appliances, clothing, holiday decor, Amazon Fire and Echo devices and more. Plus, shoppers can get money off their entire purchase and earn Kohl’s Cash: Shake Shack and Uber Eats are partnering up to offer a buy one, get one free promotion. Through Oct. 15, buy one Hot Chicken or Spicy Shackmeister Burger from Shake Shack via the Uber Eats app and get a second Hot Chicken or Spicy Shackmeister for free. Just add both sandwiches to your cart and the offer will apply automatically. The deal is good for pickup or delivery.

are partnering up to offer a buy one, get one free promotion. Through Oct. 15, buy one Hot Chicken or Spicy Shackmeister Burger from Shake Shack via the Uber Eats app and get a second Hot Chicken or Spicy Shackmeister for free. Just add both sandwiches to your cart and the offer will apply automatically. The deal is good for pickup or delivery. Maricopa County Animal Care and Control : Adoption fees for dogs 6 months old and older are waived as part of Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event through Oct. 15.

: Adoption fees for dogs 6 months old and older are waived as part of Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event through Oct. 15. Cafe Zupas is opening its first Buckeye location (1665 N. Verrado Way) on Oct. 12, and to celebrate, all local middle-school and high-school students can eat free all day. Just download the Loyalty App and show your student ID to get a Try 2 Combo for free! The first 100 customers at the restaurant will also get a free Stanley water bottle. A ribbon-cutting will take place at 10:30 a.m., followed by the store opening.

is opening its first Buckeye location (1665 N. Verrado Way) on Oct. 12, and to celebrate, all local middle-school and high-school students can eat free all day. Just download the Loyalty App and show your student ID to get a Try 2 Combo for free! The first 100 customers at the restaurant will also get a free Stanley water bottle. A ribbon-cutting will take place at 10:30 a.m., followed by the store opening. Christmas at the Princess tickets : Tickets are on sale now with BIG discounts. Through Oct. 31, 2023, get 40% off overnight stays, 30% off admission tickets, 40% off the new Aurora Ice Lounge + Chill Experience, 30% off the Ultimate Santa Experience, $50 off fire pits for 4, and $100 off fire pits or igloos for 8. All early bird offers can be booked at ChristmasAtThePrincess.com.

: Tickets are on sale now with BIG discounts. Through Oct. 31, 2023, get 40% off overnight stays, 30% off admission tickets, 40% off the new Aurora Ice Lounge + Chill Experience, 30% off the Ultimate Santa Experience, $50 off fire pits for 4, and $100 off fire pits or igloos for 8. All early bird offers can be booked at ChristmasAtThePrincess.com. Waymo and Chandler Dog Haus are teaming up to offer free food and half-off Waymo rides during special hours. Dog Haus offers Happy Hour Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. and Reverse Happy Hour from 9-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and on Sunday Funday from 3-11 p.m. This offer is only available at the Chandler Dog Haus (2780 W Chandler Blvd.) The offer ends Sunday, Oct. 15.

are teaming up to offer free food and half-off Waymo rides during special hours. Dog Haus offers Happy Hour Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. and Reverse Happy Hour from 9-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and on Sunday Funday from 3-11 p.m. This offer is only available at the Chandler Dog Haus (2780 W Chandler Blvd.) The offer ends Sunday, Oct. 15. Dave & Buster’s is bringing back its ‘Eat and Play combo’ with entrees and play card combos starting at $20. The deal is good Monday through Friday.

is bringing back its ‘Eat and Play combo’ with entrees and play card combos starting at $20. The deal is good Monday through Friday. The Mission at Kierland Commons : Guac-tail Hour daily from 3-5 p.m. offers deals like half-off frozen margaritas, $2 Roasted Corn Gorditas, and $20 date specials.

: Guac-tail Hour daily from 3-5 p.m. offers deals like half-off frozen margaritas, $2 Roasted Corn Gorditas, and $20 date specials. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here. Noodles & Company is offering menu items starting at $7 and a Mac & Cheese Meal Deal (regular Wisconsin Mac & Cheese, a regular fountain drink and crispy) for $10. These deals are valid for a limited time.

is offering menu items starting at $7 and a Mac & Cheese Meal Deal (regular Wisconsin Mac & Cheese, a regular fountain drink and crispy) for $10. These deals are valid for a limited time. 18 Degrees is offering wine bottles at half price for the entire month of October.

is offering wine bottles at half price for the entire month of October. Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

Videos in the player above highlight money-saving tips to help you be a Smart Shopper.

Know of a great deal we missed? Send an email to smartshopper@abc15.com.