Smart Shopper: Big savings when you buy in-season

PHOENIX — Everywhere you look, it seems like prices are on the rise, especially at your local grocery store.

So, how can you still save but get all the healthy food your family needs?

ABC15's Smart Shopper team looked at the prices of produce. Shoppers can get better deals by shopping for fruits and vegetables that are in season.

Many stores include where these items are from and if they are in season, right on the signs. Plus, some stores, like Bashas' and Food City, will list those items in their weekly ads.

But, how are you supposed to know what is and isn't in season?

Several stores have a list of in-season produce labeled on signs inside stores, but there are also several apps and websites where you can find that information. That includes the following:

-Seasonal Food Guide

-Food Print

-SNAP-Ed

So, what makes them so much cheaper?

There are several reasons, but one is that companies don't have to pay as much for transportation costs. These foods are coming from sources closer to home. Plus, they aren't paying taxes on food coming in from outside the United States.