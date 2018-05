There's a party going on in Scottsdale on Thursday and you're invited. The best part? You'll have a chance to turn your clutter into a business.

It's called a Posh Party and it's at the Saguaro Scottsdale from 6 to 9 p.m. It's with Posh Mark, an app and site that lets you sell clothes from your closet.

The goal of the party is to show you how to use the app to build a fashion business and shop each other’s closets right from your phones.

The founder, Cynthia Mendoza , made more than $32,000 selling on the site.

IF YOU GO:

The Saguaro Scottsdale

4000 N Drinkwater Blvd., Scottsdale