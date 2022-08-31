Sign up for a FREE 6-week financial literacy course in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Need help getting your finances in order? Want to learn how to save more money or make more money?

The Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Center is offering free financial literacy courses starting in September.

You can sign up online for the six-week course that will teach you the basics of banking, buying a home, improving credit scores, investing, managing debt, and much more.

Here’s a breakdown of the classes:



Week 1: Financial Psychology - How we think about money; values and financial choices; wants versus needs; spending triggers; setting priorities/goals; family/cultural influences.

How we think about money; values and financial choices; wants versus needs; spending triggers; setting priorities/goals; family/cultural influences. Week 2: Cash Flow – Sources of income and tracking expenses, budgeting basics, savings strategies, emergency fund.

Sources of income and tracking expenses, budgeting basics, savings strategies, emergency fund. Week 3: Managing Debt/Credit – Types of debt; strategies to reduce; impact on credit rating; establishing good credit; repairing credit; FICO system.

Types of debt; strategies to reduce; impact on credit rating; establishing good credit; repairing credit; FICO system. Week 4: Investing/Building A Financial Future - Financial planning basics; 401k, IRAs; compounding; stocks, mutual funds; diversification; net worth.

Financial planning basics; 401k, IRAs; compounding; stocks, mutual funds; diversification; net worth. Week 5: How To Buy A Home – Step-by-step process; calculate what you can afford; learn about Debt-to-Income Ratio and home-buying programs.

Step-by-step process; calculate what you can afford; learn about Debt-to-Income Ratio and home-buying programs. Week 6: Insurance/Protection And Risk Management - Learn the importance of asset, health/life, and casualty coverage.

According to the website, dinner and childcare are included.

The courses will be held each Wednesday from Sept. 7 through Oct. 12 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

For more information and to reserve your spot, head to their website.

IF YOU GO: Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Center, 1375 E. Broadway Road, Phoenix, Arizona 85040