You've heard the saying, good things come to those who wait.

Well it's real!

Most Valley grocery stores give you ten percent off on the first Wednesday of the month if you're 55 or older.

Michaels offers seniors 55 or older 10 percent off every day.

Ross and several stores at Outlets at Anthem offer that same discount on different days.

Get 15 percent off at Kohl's and Bealls Outlet.

The discount gets bigger at Goodwill every Tuesday, 25 percent off.

Let us know if your favorite stores are giving rewards for more life experience.