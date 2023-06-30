Watch Now
See some of your favorite films for $7 at Harkins to celebrate Disney's 100th anniversary

Shows include The Lion King, Moana, Toy Story and more
Posted at 11:52 AM, Jun 30, 2023
It’s been decades since some of the most iconic Disney films have been on the big screen, but you can see them in theaters once again.

Harkins is celebrating Disney’s 100th anniversary by offering screenings of eight films for just $7 each.

The company released the following schedule of Disney/Pixar films with showings over the next several months:

  • July 7: Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) PG-13
  • July 21: Toy Story (1995) G
  • August 4: Frozen (2013) PG
  • August 18: Beauty and the Beast (1991) G
  • September 1: The Incredibles (2004) PG
  • September 15: Coco (2017) PG
  • September 29: The Lion King (1994) G
  • October 13: Moana (2016) PG

Tickets are available now on Harkins.com and at participating box offices.

