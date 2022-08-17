Secondhand shopping becoming increasingly popular

Secondhand shopping is becoming increasingly popular, whether it's to save money during crushing inflation or cut down on fast fashion and waste.

A recent report posted by ThredUP.com showed secondhand shopping went up 32% in 2021.

ABC15 stopped by Goodwill in Phoenix to check out the discounts now that students are gearing up for the new school year. There are deals on everything from school uniforms to college dorm necessities.

"All of our items are sorted by color, by size, by age of the child. And so, it's going to be really easy to find. Even though you're going to look a little bit, you're probably going to find a really large selection," said Leah Graham with Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona.

Graham says it’s a great place to look for school uniforms.

"We know that kids grow so quickly. So oftentimes you can find whether it's new with tags, or very gently used, you'll find a great deal on those literally spending just a couple of dollars," Graham added.

It's not just clothing either. Parents can also find lunchboxes and backpacks.

Older students can benefit from shopping secondhand, too.

Graham said, “Maybe you're heading off to college, you're outfitting your dorm room for the first time we have brand new mattresses here at Goodwill, we have new bedding, and it's at that great Goodwill price.”

Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona is running a 10% off mattress sale through the month of August plus shoppers can find a 20% coupon on the Goodwill website. In addition, the stores will be offering 25% off clothes from August 17-19 in honor of National Thrift Shop Day.