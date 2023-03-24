Score churros for under $1 at Macayo's on Sunday!

PHOENIX — Macayo’s Mexican Food restaurants don’t celebrate their 77th Anniversary until September 26, but to build up to the big event, the Valley restaurant is offering churros for 77 cents all day on Sunday, March 26.

The discounted dessert is first come, first serve and available while supplies last. However, Macayo’s website notes, “Don’t worry, we’re anticipating a lot of churros!”

The $0.77 churros are available for dine-in or Macayo’s takeout at locations across the Valley, excluding the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Location.

Click here for a full list of Macayo’s locations and here for more details and upcoming Macayo’s Anniversary discounts.