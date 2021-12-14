Score a membership to Sam's Club for free with this deal

Want a free membership to Sam's Club?
The ABC15 Smart Shopper team has a deal for you.
If you join the warehouse chain as a new member, you'll be charged a $45 fee, but you'll also receive a $45 Sam's Club gift card.
That deal negates the cost of the membership, basically making it free!
Again, you will only get the deal if you're a new member.
