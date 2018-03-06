Save more than half off fruit, veggies, even meat!

Here are some of the best deals at grocery stores this week!

Albertsons will get the day started with some of their digital coupons. Save $2 on all sorts of coffee, including K-cups.

Plus breakfast is served! Save more than half on General Mills and Kelloggs Special K cereal -- you'll pay just $1.49.

They also have digital coupons for snacks! Pay $1.67 for family-sized Lays Kettle Chips and Pirate's Booty.

At Bashas’ the magic number is 97!

Pay 97 cents per pound for asparagus, 97 cents each for blueberries and if you shop Friday through Sunday, pay 97 cents each for pineapples!

Shop Food City on Thursday and get chicken drumsticks or thighs for 47 cents per pound.

While you're there, grab five avocados for a buck.

If a buck is too much to spend, you'll love these deals at Fry's Food.

The magic number there is 88!

Pay 88 cents for six ounces of blueberries, or for a whole cantaloupe.

Foster Farms whole chicken, drumsticks and thighs will cost you 88 cents per pound.

The magic continues at Safeway for $5 Fridays.

You can get ten 32-ounce bottles of Gatorade and 24-ounce bottles of Propel Fitness water for $5.That's 50 cents each!

Plus you get $5 off a $50 purchase.

Shop any day this week and get 16 ounces of strawberries for 97 cents -- that's more than half off!

And don’t forget, it’s the first Wednesday of the month which means it’s Senior Discount Day at Valley grocery stores including Albertsons, Bashas’, Fry’s Food, and Safeway.