Save money on groceries and gasoline through reward programs

Consumers are seeing both grocery and gasoline prices on the rise. But, there is one easy way to save when buying both: joining rewards or loyalty programs through stores.
Many grocery stores offer some kind of card or app that can be scanned each time you go to the checkout. Those points add up and may get you a discount when you go to fill up at the pump.
Stores around the Valley offer these programs, including:
- Safeway/Albertson’s: “Just for U” Rewards gives customers up to 20% off groceries and up to $1/gallon off at participating Exxon, Mobil & Chevron gas stations.
- Fry’s: Customers get Fuel Points for every $1 spent on groceries. For every 100 points, you can get up to 10 cents off per gallon at Shell stations.
- Sam’s Club & Costco: Offers lower prices to customers with a membership to these stores.