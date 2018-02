Calling all shoppers! The Junior League of Phoenix is having their 81st Annual Rummage Sale and I’m told there will be thousands of bargains!

It's known as “Arizona’s Largest Garage Sale”!

There's literally something for everyone: new and gently used items across 23 departments.

Last year, the sale attracted more than $35,000 shoppers and raised more than $100,000. It’s proof the saying is true: One man's trash is another man's treasure!

And you will find treasures on everything from art, to furniture, clothes, housewares, toys... and the list goes on.

The sale is happening this Saturday, February 24th and it’s divided into two sessions:

You'll pay $5 admission from 8 a.m. to noon.

Then the doors close and open back up from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and admission is free! All merchandise will be half off during that time.

IF YOU GO:

Arizona Exposition & State Fair Exhibit Building

1826 West McDowell Road - Phoenix - 85007