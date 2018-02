GOLD CANYON - Don't you wish time travel was a thing? Like you could say, take me back to the renaissance era and then BAM! You're there!

Well, we have the next best thing. The Arizona Renaissance Festival is celebrating 30 years of cheers!

There's glassblowing, fashion, jousters, dancers, knighting ceremonies and more! Walk around and take it all in while eating delicious fair food!

Admission ranges from $24 to $26 for adults. Kids under 5 are free, ages 5-12 cost somewhere between $14 to $16.

But not for Smart Shoppers! Print this coupon and show it at the box office this Saturday or Sunday, Feb. 24 or 25!

It's a limit of one coupon per person.



IF YOU GO:

12601 E. US Highway 60

Gold Canyon, AZ