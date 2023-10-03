Retailers rolling out major deals events in October

Thanks to Walmart, Amazon, Target, and Best Buy, October has become the kickoff to the holiday shopping season with all of these retailers rolling out their own deals events.

Target Circle Week runs through October 7. Target Circle members will be able to save up to 40% on baby gear, clothes, and toys.

Consumer expert Julie Ramhold from DealNews tells us this will also be a good time to shop for Halloween items, home goods, groceries, and Apple products.

"October is when everybody really starts looking for the spooky stuff. I would definitely say to look to Target and see kind of what they have to offer. We've already seen things like 40% off, like costumes," said Ramlhold. "Apple products, I would say it's definitely worth looking at Target Circle Week, to kind of see if you can snap up some of those early deals before they have a chance to sell out.

The Target Circle loyalty program is free to join.

Best Buy is promising savings all month long for rewards members. Every day in October, My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total members will get access to exclusive sales. My Best Buy Plus costs $49.99 for a yearly membership. My Best Buy Total membership costs $179.99 a year.

Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff Sale runs from October 9-12. The sales will focus on toys, tech gadgets and kitchen appliances. Customers will not need a membership to get in on those discounts.

Finally, Amazon is hosting its Prime Big Deal Days on October 10 and 11. Prime members will be able to save up to 50% on diapers and bottles, appliances and toys. Ramhold says the biggest sales will be on Amazon products.

"Prime Big Deal Days, it'll be a really great time to shop for things like Amazon devices, even their services. So, basically, anything under the Amazon umbrella should see a decent discount.

Still, Ramhold tells us most items will see bigger discounts on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

"I don't think they're going to hit those Black Friday numbers just yet, because a lot of retailers realize that even though people are starting their shopping earlier, they're still expecting those better discounts to come later," said Ramhold.

Stay with ABC15 and the Smart Shopper team all month long for more details on all these savings events.