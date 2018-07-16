Just because you see a deal for Amazon Prime Day doesn't mean you're getting the best price. Lots of retailers are competing with the annual day with their own deals.

Walmart is advertising TV discounts that are better than their Black Friday deals.

On Tuesday, Target will have its home brands at 30 percent off, 25 percent off beauty and personal care, and 30 percent on Google products.

JCPenney is offering 30 percent off online using promo code "SALE24". The sale ends Wednesday.

eBay is supposed to have thousands of exclusive offers.

1-800-Flowers is celebrating what's called, " is celebrating what's called, " Passport Day " in recognition of deals they're offering for members of their loyalty program called, "Celebrations Passport".

During Passport Day 2018, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is providing members of its Celebrations Passport® loyalty program some of the greatest deals of the year across its family of brands, including Harry & David, Simply Chocolate, Cheryl’s Cookies, 1-800-Baskets.com, The Popcorn Factory, Personalization Universe, Fruit Bouquets and 1-800-Flowers.com.

Members can enjoy early access to the deals on Monday, July 16 beginning at midnight. The event will officially begin on Tuesday, July 17 at midnight and continue through Sunday, July 22.

These loyal shoppers will receive a 25% discount off hundreds of select products, while supplies last, by entering promo code PASSPORTDAY25 at checkout. New exclusive products will be added daily throughout the promotion, so savvy shoppers should check back often.

Customers who are not yet members of Celebrations Passport can take advantage of the deals by either getting a free 30-day trial to cash in on these discounts or by joining the program beginning July 16 for a limited-time fee of $19.99 (regularly $29.99). The program offers free standard shipping and no service charge on all purchases for one full year across the company’s portfolio of brands. (Perfect for the gift-giving season ahead!)

Below is a sampling of just some of the great deals being offered during Passport Day 2018:

Check apps like camelcamelcamel and honey.com and more to compare prices.

And remember, just because it's on sale doesn't mean you need it!