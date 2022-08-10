Refurbished tech saving Back to School shoppers money

PHOENIX — A shiny new laptop for the school year would be great but with so many families' pockets being squeezed because of rising costs, it may not be in the cards for everyone.

Shoppers are finding that buying refurbished tech is saving them hundreds of dollars before the school year.

We stopped by Revive IT in Mesa to see what kind of tech items are for sale.

Manager Ken Thompson says the store offers laptops, desktop computers, monitors and more.

Thompson says the store gets recycled, high-quality equipment from businesses that are ready to upgrade.

The recycled units are usually between two to six years old. Then the Revive IT team gets to work.

“We take those units. We fix them. We install our own hardware into them,” Thompson explained.

They then sell them at the store located near Mesa Drive and Southern Avenue.

It’s savings that can really add up, especially if more and more people in a household need separate devices.

"A computer with the performance and hardware that you see here will be about 40%-60% cheaper," than new units in a retail store, according to Thompson.

Each computer also comes with its own device report card so shoppers can open it up and see what the device can do.

They also offer a one-year warranty, for peace of mind.

Microsoft and Apple have refurbished options on their websites as well.

The models are newer so they cost more. But it’s another option to help families save as the school year gets underway.

