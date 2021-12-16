Price shop with sites like Google Shopping, Bizrate before you buy

PHOENIX — The countdown to Christmas is on.

Before you add a gift to your shopping cart be sure to check that you’re getting the lowest price available.

Julie Ramhold with DealNews said she typed, “in the item that I’m looking for, and then just click on the shopping tab. And it gives you several different stores and product images so you can kind of see what they look like.”

She’s talking about using price comparison sites like Google Shopping. There are other sites you can use like Bizrate, PriceGrabber, Shopping.com, and Shopzilla.

ABC15 tested some of the sites to check how they work. The first was Google Shopping, where we looked up a Nintendo Switch. But it seemed hard to navigate for one user.

Then we looked for the same product on Bizrate and PriceGrabber.

We felt PriceGrabber didn't make it clear enough, so for this item, we went with Bizrate as the easiest site to understand.

We then went to look up a men’s watch. We found Bizrate was the easiest site to quickly find the lowest price for the item.

But Ramhold says you should still do a double-take.

She said, “It'll give you an idea of maybe where to look. But I wouldn't take it at gospel. And I would just say double-check those prices before you settle on something.”

In the end, she preferred Google Shopping and we preferred Bizrate, but one thing is for sure, we're checking those prices before we swipe and shoppers should too.