Postino expands Board and Bottle deal through summer

PHOENIX — Postino WineCafé is extending its legendary Board and Bottle day.

The Valley wine restaurant has announced it is staying true to its mission to "Make People Feel Good" by helping Arizonans save money.

Now through September 5, every Thursday you can get the $25 bruchetta board and bottle of wine all day long. The special is usually reserved for Mondays and Tuesdays after 8 p.m.

Follow @postinowinecafe on social media, where the weekly secret password will be announced to unlock this deal.

For all the wine lovers if you sign up for Postino's new wine club, Wine Cult, you can receive a single complimentary glass of wine, each week.

Postino has 8 locations in Arizona