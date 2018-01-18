Pay what you want at Quinoa Esta Bakery

Quinoa Esta Bakery is making your dreams come true by letting you pay what you want for their dry mixes this weekend.

Why? The owner says her goal is for people to eat healthier regardless of their wallets.

They have everything from brownie mixes, to pancakes and of course cookies.

The best part...Quinoa is the main ingredient.

So head over to Momma's Organic Farmer's Market in Peoria on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and literally pay what you want for any of their dry mixes.

The regular price ranges from $12.50 - $17.50 per package of dry mix so this is a fantastic deal!

It's one discounted bag per customer.

If you can’t make it out on Saturday, no worries. Quinoa Esta Bakery is still making it easy to eat healthy. Saturday, January 20th through Monday, January 22nd, you can get 35% off site-wide, just use the code “BEWELL”.

If you go:

Momma's Organic Farmer's Market

9744 West Northern Avenue

Peoria, Arizona 85345.

It is located in the Park West Plaza