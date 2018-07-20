Papa John's Pizza: Promo code to get 50% off through September 3rd

Chelsey Davis
8:56 AM, Jun 18, 2018
6 hours ago
smart shopper

What's better than pizza? Pizza at a great price!

CNN
PHOENIX - The most important part of being a Smart Shopper is knowing if a deal is actually as good as it might seem! So, let's talk about Papa John's Pizza!

We found a promo code to score 50% off online Papa John's orders at Phoenix locations through September 3rd! The promo code is: AZ27721

We tried it, and it totally works!

On the menu, we selected a large, one-topping pepperoni pizza. The promo code brought the total from $15.99 down to $7.99.

That's great, BUT if you look on the Papa John's Specials page, you can get two large, one-topping pizzas for $7.77 each. That's cheaper than the promo code discount, but you get two pizzas instead of just one.

Check out this other scenario.

Papa's Signature Specialties (large, specialty pizzas) are regularly $18.99. There is only one kind that is $17.99. We selected John's Favorite for $18.99. 

The promo code discount brings to total to $9.49 instead. Let's see if that's the best price. When we looked on the special's page, a large specialty pizza is $13. So, in this instance, the promo code (price of $9.49) was better to use!

Always do your own research and comparisons to find what deal is best for you!

And if you're a Papa Rewards Member, or want to sign up, you can earn a free pizza if you spend $20 or more when you use the promo code: THANKSME

Here's how it works: 

  1. You must be a Papa Rewards Member or sign up.
  2. Order online: Your order must be $20 or more and must be purchased by 6/24/18 for 25 Papa Rewards bonus points to score a free pizza.
  3. Enter promo code when ordering online: THANKSME 
  4. 25 Papa Rewards bonus points will be deposited in your account the day after you make the qualifying purchase of $20 or more.
  5. Redeem your bonus points for a FREE Large Pizza with up to three toppings or for a variety of other select menu items. 
  6. You must redeem your points by 07/08/18. Unused bonus points will expire.

  7. Enjoy other deals as a member!

By the way, this pizza box dinner stand sure would be a nice way to enjoy pizza night! Who's with me? Regardless, don't pay full price for your slice. Enjoy!

