Many women are living in overdrive. We take care of everyone else and sometimes that means we neglect ourselves. But not this weekend!

The Mountain Vista Medical Center is holding its Fourth Annual Women's Health and Wellness Expo to honor Wonder Women Superheroes.

Ladies that means you will get free health screenings, free spa treatments and beauty tips and you'll get discounts on all sorts of products.

The event is Saturday, May 19th, from 8 a.m. to noon.

You can register online or by phone, 1-877-924-WELL (9355).

IF YOU GO:

Mountain Vista Medical Center, 1301 S. Crismon Rd., Mesa, AZ 85209

(Just north of the U.S. 60, at Crismon Rd. and Southern Ave.)

The event will be held in the Outpatient Lobby Entrance, which is located on the east side of the hospital.