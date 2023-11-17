Order a pre-made Thanksgiving meal for under $100

PHOENIX — If you would rather leave the cooking to someone else this Thanksgiving, our Smart Shopper team found some local grocery stores and businesses hoping to take care of your whole holiday feast without breaking your budget!

At Safeway, customers can get a Rotisserie Boneless Turkey Dinner for $59.99. It feeds six people and includes a 3-4-pound fully cooked turkey breast, Homestyle stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce and a 12 ct. pack of King's Hawaiian Rolls.

Food City is offering a traditional turkey or spiral-sliced ham dinner for $59.99. These come with sides, dinner rolls and dessert. Customers have to visit a Food City Deli to pre-order a meal.

Honey Baked Ham is selling a roasted or smoked turkey meal for less than $70. This includes your choice of three sides and serves six to eight people. The business also has different ham and turkey meal options that people can customize to their feast.

Sprouts has fully prepared holiday meal options ranging from about $40 to $90. For $69.99 customers can get a fully-cooked turkey or ham dinner that feeds six to eight people. These come with red skin mashed potatoes, Homestyle stuffing, Homestyle gravy and cranberry sauce. Shoppers have to put the order at least 48 hours before pickup time. The last day to place an order is November 23.

Finally, at Whole Foods shoppers can get a classic roast whole turkey meal for four for $99.99. It includes sea salt and cracked pepper green beans, creamy mashed potatoes, traditional herb stuffing and cranberry orange sauce.