Not ready for the holidays yet? Here are some DIY Christmas hacks!

PHOENIX - Christmas is just a few days away! So, in case you're a procrastinator here are some helpful DIY ideas for you!

Handmade gifts from the heart are the best! There are so many things you can make that won't cost much. You can get ornaments from any dollar store or craft store. Get paint pens and make a gift for someone to cherish without spending a fortune!

Now, you may have seen cool ugly sweaters that you've been tempted to buy or gift to someone. Stay strong my friends, because you can make your own. You can add decorations with either hot glue or safety pins. And the cool thing is, no one else will have this exact sweater!

So let's say you already have all your gifts...but now you're stressing about buying the wrapping paper and bows. You can DIY all of that too! Instead, use a newspaper, a magazine, a sheet or an old shirt. You could even sheet music to wrap your present!

Boxes you already have can be reused in a couple ways! Check out some we found on Buzzfeed!

If you have a cereal box, you can refold it into another shape to be a gift box!

Dip an end into Elmer's glue and then into some confetti or colorful paper. You can use balloons to make ribbons.

The liners of the security envelopes can make cool ribbons too! Do you have any fun ways you upcycle items? Let us know at smartshopper@abc15.com.