Noodles & Company offering free meals for restaurant workers on Thursday

PHOENIX — Noodles & Company is offering free meals to Phoenix restaurant employees on Thursday, March 2, in honor of Employee Appreciation Day.

Employee Appreciation Day is celebrated nationwide on Friday, March 3, but Noodles & Company will provide the free meals one day early.

Phoenix restaurant employees wearing their work uniforms can stop by any Arizona-based Noodles & Company restaurant from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2023, to receive a free bowl of noodles up to a $13 value.

According to a spokesperson, free dishes include:

A bowl of Noodles’ Wisconsin Mac & Cheese

LEANguini bowls

Japanese Pan Noodles

Tortelloni, and more

To redeem a free meal on Thursday, March 2, it is recommended that Phoenix restaurant employees wear their work uniforms to their local Noodles & Company.

