PHOENIX - Cheap gas, travel deals, free food... there are so many reasons to shop Costco and the benefits are huge!

But for some of us, the $60 membership shrinks those savings.

Well, guess what? You don't necessarily need it because we found several ways to shop Costco without a membership.

They allow non-members to use their pharmacy due to state laws, so you can enjoy a discount on meds.

State laws also get you in the store to buy alcohol without a membership.

And if you have a friend, shop with them. Or, a member can set you up with a Costco Cash Card that lets you shop the store on your own time.

You can also shop online at Costco.com. But there's a catch: non-members pay an extra five percent and you don't have access to the members-only sales.

Also, you don't need a membership for eye exams. Non-members don't get access to their glasses and contacts.

