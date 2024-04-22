National Pretzel Day offerings, guacamole, resort stays and more Valley savings for the family

Looking to treat yourself while saving some money? Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, April 22-28.

Restaurants, stores and more deals



Pedal Haus Brewery is celebrating National Pretzel Day on April 26! Get the Crispy Pork Schnitzel Sandwich on King's Hawaiian Pretzel Bun Brewers Board for only $7 and $2 off the popular Pretzel Board.

is celebrating National Pretzel Day on April 26! Get the Crispy Pork Schnitzel Sandwich on King's Hawaiian Pretzel Bun Brewers Board for only $7 and $2 off the popular Pretzel Board. Macayo’s Mexican Food : In honor of their upcoming 78 th anniversary, get a homemade guacamole appetizer for just .78 cents at locations around the Valley on April 26. This offer is available for dine-in and take-out.

: In honor of their upcoming 78 anniversary, get a homemade guacamole appetizer for just .78 cents at locations around the Valley on April 26. This offer is available for dine-in and take-out. Wetzel's Pretzels: Get one FREE Original Pretzel per person from 3 p.m. to close on April 26th (no purchase necessary).

Get one FREE Original Pretzel per person from 3 p.m. to close on April 26th (no purchase necessary). Noodles & Co: Through April 30, Noodles Rewards Members can purchase any dessert for $1 with the purchase of any entree.

Through April 30, Noodles Rewards Members can purchase any dessert for $1 with the purchase of any entree. Duck Donuts : Available in-shop only Monday through Friday from opening until 11 a.m., throughout the month of April, guests can get a free medium hot coffee or cold brew with the purchase of any two donuts or a breakfast sandwich.

: Available in-shop only Monday through Friday from opening until 11 a.m., throughout the month of April, guests can get a free medium hot coffee or cold brew with the purchase of any two donuts or a breakfast sandwich. Source at Epicenter at Agritopia: Try new happy hour specials on weekdays from 3-6 p.m. including $6 hummus, $10 house pizzas, $7 wine glasses, and $5 beers.

Try new happy hour specials on weekdays from 3-6 p.m. including $6 hummus, $10 house pizzas, $7 wine glasses, and $5 beers. Buca di Beppo has weekday happy hour from 3-6 p.m. with appetizers for $6-$7, 14-ounce drafts for $5, wine and sangria for $6, and Italian cocktails for $7.

has weekday happy hour from 3-6 p.m. with appetizers for $6-$7, 14-ounce drafts for $5, wine and sangria for $6, and Italian cocktails for $7. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here. Thai Chili 2 Go is spicing up Tuesdays with exclusive offers for those who sign up for TC2GO’s Rewards program. You'll get special offers every Tuesday such as a free three-piece order of Thai Dumplings with the purchase of an entrée, $5 off any order of $35 or more, or $2 off any order. Offers will change weekly.

Things to do



The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess is offering a summer early bird deal: 40% off stays between Memorial Day and Labor Day. The offer begins on April 1-May 15 for stay dates between May 24, 2024, and Sept. 2, 2024. Guests can book at scottsdaleprincess.com/earlybird.

is offering a summer early bird deal: 40% off stays between Memorial Day and Labor Day. The offer begins on April 1-May 15 for stay dates between May 24, 2024, and Sept. 2, 2024. Guests can book at scottsdaleprincess.com/earlybird. The Pickleball Space in Glendale offers free introductory classes to learn the popular sport! Lessons are scheduled and limited to the first eight people who register for each class. See the schedule and sign up here.



Deals for teachers, military, veterans and seniors



Peter Piper Pizza : 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.

: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID. Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe.

All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe. Mike D’s Famous Funnel Cakes: Teachers can get 20% off each visit. (Located at 8830 S. Kyrene Rd. in the Barro's Pizza parking lot - southwest corner of Kyrene & Warner)

