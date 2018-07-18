National Hot Dog Day means no dog will cost more than a buck!

It's National Hot Dog Day! "Bun" appetite!

So many places have great offers, and, frankly, that's even more reason for you to celebrate! Here's the roundup!

Love's Travel Stop is partnering with Schwab Meat Co. to give customers FREE hot dogs all day on July 18th!

You have to present a barcode at the register for your free hot dog or Roller Grill item. We have that coupon for you.

At Ted's Hot Dogs, pay 91 cents for each hot dog all day Thursday! There are no restrictions! You can order as many as you would like.

At Wienerschnitzel, get five chili dogs for $5 today! They must be in multiples of five for the sale price!

You can also text "HOTDOG" to 21333, and that will get you a free corn dog with any purchase. It's for new sign-ups only. Or, if you sign up for their Weiner Lover's Club, you’ll get a free chili dog coupon. Click here to see all of the specials.

At 7-Eleven, chow down on $1 Big Bite hot dogs all day today!

Sonic has a daily deal on corn dogs. Pay 99 cents for each corn dog during their happy hour from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. You can also get half off their slushes and drinks during that time. If you download the Sonic app, you can score a free slush! Click here to see all the deals.

Dazzo's Dog House in Glendale wrote on Facebook that the first 200 people to visit will receive a free hot dog and fries in honor of National Hot Dog Day.

The dog days of summer are here, the hot dog days that is at Portillo's! Get two hot dogs for just five bucks, that's about a dollar savings! There are two locations in the Valley, Tempe and Scottsdale.

What is your FAVORITE hot dog topping? Weigh in on our poll!

Plan on getting 99-cent Polish Dogs at Sam's Club starting July 23rd because Costco is getting rid of theirs!

A viewer actually wrote in about this. Jordan Wilhelmi said a petition called Care2 has been launched to save the Polish Dog after Costco announced it would be pulled from the menu to make way for healthier options.