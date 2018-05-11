Mother's Day deals on food, activities, pampering and more!

Want to treat Mom without breaking the bank?

On May 10, all Food City stores in Arizona will be handing out a free carnation to mothers at the store. The offer is good while supplies last.

Get Mom a much-deserved pick-me-up at Press Coffee. On Sunday, they are offering moms a free drip coffee or a half-priced latte in any size at all seven of their locations.

Whether mom likes dessert or pampering you'll get 15 percent off at Gourmet Gift Baskets. Use the promo code "MOM15" to get the discount through May 13th.

Head over to Nitro Live Ice Creamery in Gilbert for dessert. Buy any size ice cream and mom gets the same size for free.

Sweet tooth still not satisfied? Baskin Robbins has a solution -- they are offering $3 off your ice cream cake order of $15 or more. Click here for the coupon.

Work off all of that deliciousness at Laser Quest in Peoria. Mom or Dad plays free with the purchase of a child regular game. IF YOU GO: 3335 West Peoria Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85029, 602-548-0005

Every mom could use a little TLC. Buy a gift card at Spaweek.com and get 15 percent off using the code "MD2018. It's valid at more than 9,000 locations.

If you want to treat Mom at Famous Dave's on Sunday, you can get in for an early lunch because they open at 10 a.m. Plus, Mom will get a $10 gift card to use on a future visit. This offer is available at their Chandler, Mesa Riverview, Peoria and Santan Village locations.

Regal Cinemas is offering a great deal around Mother's Day. Starting Wednesday, May 9, you will get a $15 Concessions Promo eCard with every $50 Regal eCard purchased. The Regal eCards have no expiration date, however, the Concessions Promo eCards are valid between May 9 and June 9. They can be redeemed at any location nationwide.

Hotel Adeline will be offering mothers a free Mimosa or a free Bloody Mary with their Sunday brunch. The deal will be taking place at Good & Proper, one of Hotel Adeline's new restaurants.

Wow Wow Lemonade is offering Mom a free lemonade on Sunday with any purchase. She can choose from flavors like Ginger Pineapple, Lavender Blackberry and more.

If Mom wants an active Mother's Day, take her to AZ On The Rocks where she can climb for free all day Sunday. While supplies last, Mom can also get a free "Climber" t-shirt.

Dierks Bentley Whiskey Row in Gilbert is offering Mom a bottle of champagne and carafe of orange juice for just a penny with any purchase on Sunday.