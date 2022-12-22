More Americans turning to thrift stores for holiday shopping amid rising inflation

As inflation reached record highs in 2022, those shopping for holiday gifts said they would turn to “purchase used items as gifts to reduce their holiday spending,” according to a report by Retail Dive.

K.C. Cochin, a retired teacher in the Valley, said she shops at her local Goodwill year-round, but especially enjoys it during the holidays.

“It allows people who are not wealthy to own things that are very valuable,” Cochin said, speaking on why she shops so frequently at Goodwill. “But someone else owned it first. Not a big deal.”

To help shoppers navigate Goodwill, Lea Graham, a spokesperson for the organization, put together a list of gift ideas for the entire family.

"You're going to be spending definitely a lot less on items that are really of a significant value. And so you can make your money go further,” she Graham.

Board games

When ABC15 stopped by Goodwill, the Game of Life board game was listed for $2 at Goodwill, compared to the $14 or more it can cost at other retailers.

“For some of those really nostalgic games, and for some of the newer ones, we've got a great selection in store,” Graham said.

A bundle of books

Kids grow up fast and outgrow gifts quickly, Graham said. She recommends purchasing a bundle of books at Goodwill for holiday gifts. Gently used books can cost $1 or $2 at Goodwill, versus $10 or more at other stores.

“And so it might be something that even if they outgrow the book, you haven't spent too much on it,” she said.

Clothing

Kids may not be the most enthused about finding clothing as a holiday gift, “But now as an adult, finding those items and those special things that we have on our wish list… clothing is usually at the top of the list,” Graham said.

The day ABC15 visited Goodwill, Graham pulled clothing that still had the original price tag attached, indicating the item may have never been worn.

“It's all about the treasure hunt here at Goodwill,” Graham said. “So you can go through the racks, find different things that still have tags, and get a great deal on them. You're gonna have to look, but it's worth it.”

Christmas tree ornaments

Because some items at Goodwill are donated, vintage Christmas ornaments are easy to find, according to Graham.

“They are so great to pull and to add to your tree,” she said. “Maybe you're decorating your first Christmas tree and you don't want to spend a lot.”

The ornaments Graham showed ABC15 cost $2 to $3, with one dating back to 1979.

Picture frames

“You can find something that's really custom,” Graham said.

A picture frame will only cost a couple of dollars. To make the picture frames pop even more, Graham recommends customizing the frames with a DIY craft.

“You can paint [and] dress something up. There's a lot of options and you're not going to spend a lot.”

Stocking stuffers

Goodwill gathers toys and trinkets into clear plastic bags and sells them at a budget-friendly price.

“We have so many little items gathered together at each store,” Graham said. “It goes a long way to it's a really inexpensive way to fill a stocking.”

Bags can include stuffed animals, small action figures, and miniatures of popular movie characters, to name a few items.

“All great things you can mix and match [to] get something really eclectic and fun,” she said.