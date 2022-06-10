MIXT giving kids free salads next Thursday

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Free food alert! MIXT in Scottsdale is offering kids a free salad, bowl, or sandwich next Thursday.

It is all a part of their effort to help local kids eat healthier.

During the giveaway, they will be encouraging and collecting donations for the Blue Watermelon Project.

The Blue Watermelon Project works with kids K-12 to teach them to eat healthier by understanding the source of their food and integrating hands-on cooking and growing projects into their curriculum.

Kids can get their free salad from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 16 at the MIXT location at 15125 N. Scottsdale Rd., in the northeast corner of Scottsdale Quarter.