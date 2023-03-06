Mavrix celebrates third anniversary with big discounts; March 6-9

PHOENIX — To celebrate its third anniversary, Mavrix entertainment center in Scottsdale is providing Smart Shoppers with several days of savings on bowling, arcade games, food and beverages.

The entertainment hub has 22 bowling lanes, as well as 95 arcade games, laser tag, and billiards available to play.

March 6-9, 2023, Mavrix is offering:

$3 domestic beers

$3 off all 14-inch pizzas

$33 Mavrix 3-Year Anniversary Pass, which includes a $20 game card and unlimited Signature Lane Bowling, laser tag and billiards

"We are beyond proud of the growth we have experienced this year," JP Mullan, the COO at Mavrix, said in a press statement. "The success we've had is a testament to our staff's dedication and the unwavering support of our guests. We look forward to building on this year's momentum and creating positive experiences for years to come."

Mavrix is located at 9139 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, and is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.