March shopping madness! What to buy and what to avoid this month

PHOENIX - Valentine's Day is over, but we still feel the love! That's because now's the time to save big on chocolate gift boxes.

But don't take your time, it will go quickly!

When you think of green, think St. Patrick's Day and save cash at the same time. It's a popular time for retailers to offer discounts just for wearing green.

And we finally got snow up north and already the season is coming to an end. The good news is, it's the best time to splurge on skiing or snowboarding equipment. If you look at last season's styles, you'll save even more.

It's also time to garden, but you don't have to get too dirty because nurseries and stores like Home Depot and Lowe's are helping you prepare with discounts on garden tools.

For more on what to buy and what to avoid in March, check out this article by Deal News.



