CHANDLER, AZ — Tuesday, 2/22/22, is National Margarita Day and a palindrome day!

To celebrate, Chandler restaurant Ghett'Yo Taco will offer guests who are in line at 2:22 p.m. on Tuesday a margarita for 22 cents and one 22-cent margarita every week for 22 weeks.

Even those who aren't in line at 2:22 p.m. will still receive a deal to celebrate the occasion — tacos and margaritas all day for $2.22 each.