Live shopping on social media expected to grow in 2022

Live shopping on social media proved to be big business in 2021 and it’s expected to be even bigger in the new year.

ABC15 caught up with Eric Dahan who is the CEO and Co-Founder of "Open Influence" which is an influencer marketing company based in LA.

Dahan said, “How we shop has changed drastically over the decades. From brick-and-mortar stores to websites. And now, live shopping can be done from your smartphone.”

He added, "The digital landscape is inherently social and now we're starting to see it finally hit e-commerce. "

According to e-commerce insight company OuterBox, more than half of all internet traffic shopping comes from a mobile device. Dahan said that makes perfect sense.

“I think we’re going to see live shopping become huge. I think we’re going to see a unique set of influencers who are live shopping influencers become like the new QVC hosts."

Online content creator Terah Lake fell into hosting live shopping events for a company over the last year.

She does it on her phone and says going live with products is a hit.

"One of the main things I hear all the time is, 'I never would have heard about this product had I not watched you.' Whether it's through Instagram or in the Tsukasa app, a lot of people use their phones to find new products they never knew about,” Lake said.

Plus, she said it satisfies the immediate urge for people to purchase what they see.

Lake added, "We are really getting instant gratification. Because we're able to like shop on our apps. We're able to shop on social media with just, like, the click of a button. It's so easy.”

According to Forbes, Coresight stated live shopping generated $60 billion in global sales in 2019. And Dahan said TikTok may start fulfilling orders for companies as well as helping business owners sell their items through the app.