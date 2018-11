PHOENIX - Looking to get a head start on those Thanksgiving evening/Black Friday deals and doorbusters?

Several stores will open their doors early on Thanksgiving, while others will wait until Black Friday.

Here is a look at store hours. One note: Individual store hours may vary from this list.

Ace Hardware

Closed Thanksgiving Day.

Open at 7 a.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 23 (locations vary).

Bass Pro Shops

Opens 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Opens 5 a.m. Black Friday.

Best Buy

Open 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving

Opens 8 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 23.

Cabela’s

Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Opens at 5 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 23.

Costco

Closed Thanksgiving Day

Opens at 9 a.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 23.

CVS

Most locations open regular hours on Thanksgiving & Black Friday. Most pharmacies will be closed.

Dick's Sporting Goods

Open 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving.

Opens 5 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 23.

Dillard’s

Closed Thanksgiving Day

Opens at 8 a.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 23.

DSW

Open 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day

Open 7 a.m.- 9 p.m. Black Friday, Nov. 23.

Fry's Electronics

Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day

Opens at 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 23.

GameStop

Open 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving

Opens at 7 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 23.

J.C. Penney

Opens at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving and remains opens through 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23.

Kohl's

Opens at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and remains open through midnight on Friday, Nov. 23. Doorbuster deals available until 1 p.m. Friday.

Macy's

Opens 5 p.m. - 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Opens at 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 23.

Michaels:

Open 5 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving Day.

Opens at 7 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 23.

Old Navy

Hours vary by location but many sales happening now through 11:59 p.m. on Black Friday.

Sears

Open 6 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving

Opens at 5 a.m. Friday, Nov. 23.

Target

Open 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving

Opens 7 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 23.

Walgreens

Most stores will be open regular hours Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Walmart:

Online deals start Wednesday at 8 p.m. Arizona time (10 p.m. Eastern time).

Most stores open all-day Thanksgiving with in-store Black Friday sale starting at 6 p.m.