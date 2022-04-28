LIST: Deals, freebies for teachers and nurses

Attention all teachers and nurses — this list is for you!

Restaurants and stores around the Valley are offering deals for Teacher Appreciation Week (May 2-6) and Nurse Appreciation Week (May 6-12, 2022). Other brands offer discounts every day for teachers and healthcare providers.

Teachers:



Nurses:



Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Get 15% off May 2-6, valid for dine-in and carryout orders.

Outback Steakhouse: Get 10% off your entire check with valid ID. What’s even better? This deal is valid all day every day through their Heroes Discount, honoring nurses, doctors, medical staff, military veterans, and first responders.

Asics: Get 40% off full-priced products after verifying your employment with SheerID.

Adidas: Get 30% off online and in-store, and 20% off at factory outlets.

Samsung: Get up to 30% off products through their First Responders Offers Program. Also, from May 17 - June 6, teachers, healthcare professionals, and first responders are eligible for a $49.99 cracked screen repair on select devices.

Reebok: Get 50% off online purchases.

Costco: Join Costco and get a $20 shopping card



Know of a deal we missed? Let us know at share@abc15.com.