LIST: Deals, freebies for teachers and nurses

Attention all teachers and nurses — this list is for you!
Restaurants and stores around the Valley are offering deals for Teacher Appreciation Week (May 2-6) and Nurse Appreciation Week (May 6-12, 2022). Other brands offer discounts every day for teachers and healthcare providers.
Teachers:
- Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Get 15% off May 2-6, valid for dine-in and carryout orders.
- Shane Co.: From May 2-6, teachers can get a free goodie bag with a piece of fine jewelry, a planner, a jeweled pen, and more.
- Koibito Poke: Get 25% off your entire order! There are four Valley locations; offer valid with educator ID.
- Eat Up Drive In: Get 15% off your order during Teacher Appreciation Week! Offer valid with educator ID.
- Barnes and Noble: If you take part in the B&N Educators program, you can receive 20% off the publisher’s list price on all purchases for the classroom. On Educator Appreciation Days, you’ll get up to 25% off.
- J.Crew: Get 15% off your purchase. Click here to confirm your eligibility.
- Samsung: From May 17 - June 6, teachers, healthcare professionals, and first responders are eligible for a $49.99 cracked screen repair on select devices.
Nurses:
- Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Get 15% off May 2-6, valid for dine-in and carryout orders.
- Outback Steakhouse: Get 10% off your entire check with valid ID. What’s even better? This deal is valid all day every day through their Heroes Discount, honoring nurses, doctors, medical staff, military veterans, and first responders.
- Asics: Get 40% off full-priced products after verifying your employment with SheerID.
- Adidas: Get 30% off online and in-store, and 20% off at factory outlets.
- Samsung: Get up to 30% off products through their First Responders Offers Program. Also, from May 17 - June 6, teachers, healthcare professionals, and first responders are eligible for a $49.99 cracked screen repair on select devices.
- Reebok: Get 50% off online purchases.
- Costco: Join Costco and get a $20 shopping card
