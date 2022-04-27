LIST: Cinco de Mayo 2022 deals and freebies

Cheers! It's Cinco de Mayo!

Restaurants and bars around the Valley are offering food and drink specials for the holiday, as well as special events and fun for the family.

Urban Margarita is offering $2 street tacos (choice of chicken, carnitas, and steak) and $5 house margaritas. The deals are good all day long on Thursday, May 5.

Location: 6685 West Beardsley Road, Glendale AZ 85308

You can celebrate Cinco de Mayo all week long at Macayo's locations! From Sunday, May 1, through Thursday, May 5, take advantage of deals like $3 Dos XX, $4 Fireball Shots, $6 Beer and a Shot — Dos XX and a shot of Fireball or Corazon Blanco, $8 Cinco Margarita with Corazon Blanco, $12 Chimi de Macayo (regularly priced at $14.99 with a choice of shredded beef or shredded chicken). They're also hosting a five-day fiesta they're calling "Cinco de Macayo" with raffles, giveaways, a piñata smash for kids, live mariachi bands on Sunday, and a live DJ from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Cinco de Mayo.

Here's the live mariachi schedule for each location on Sunday, May 1:

Ahwatukee — 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ASU Tempe — 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Glendale — 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Goodyear — 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mesa, Dobson Road — 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Scottsdale — 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Surprise — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Superstition Springs — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is offering a rebate for free drinks in exchange for a photo of your cliche Cinco de Mayo gear. The "Cinco de Drinko" swap is happening in person in New York City, but you can participate from the desert. From April 27 to May 8, text a photo of your cliche Cinco de Mayo gear with the keyword "CINCO" to 73255. In exchange, you'll get a rebate for Topo Chico Margarita Hard Seltzer. The officer is valid only on one 12-pack of Topo Chico Margarita/max $20 rebate per household. More info here.



Did we miss a deal? Let us know at share@abc15.com.