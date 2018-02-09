Learn to create a masterpiece for free and wine and dine while you paint!

Ever dream of creating a masterpiece but never thought you had the skills? How about learning to paint for free -- and, of course, pizza and wine make any event more interesting.

So where can you go for this all around experience?

Head to Midici, The Neapolitan Pizza Company in Desert Ridge to Wine, Dine and Paint. It’s an evening of fun for all levels of artists! The class includes step-by-step instruction on creating your masterpiece!

The class on Feb. 12 is sold out but they're offering another free class the 19th. Sign up quickly though -- seats are filling up fast! The instructor is a Bob Ross-certified instructor, which is awesome!

Donations will be accepted for painting and will benefit the Valley Arts and Education.

Please RSVP by phone at 623-640-0134, on Facebook or to: luv2p8@gmail.com.

Painting starts at 7, but people should get there early to get a good seat, and of course- eat before they paint! It will be hard to paint and eat at the same time. The entire menu will be available.

IF YOU GO:

Midici, The Neapolitan Pizza Company

21001 Tatum Blvd., #1010, Phoenix

480-247-7377