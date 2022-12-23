Last-minute gift ideas from the Toy Insider

The countdown to Christmas continues to tick away. As people scramble to find last-minute gifts, our ABC15 Smart Shopper team went to the Toy Insider to help alleviate the stress associated with shopping for presents in the final stretch before the holidays.

“When we're looking for last-minute gift suggestions, it's usually something that is available in major retailers,” said Jackie Cucco, a Senior Editor at The Toy Insider.

“You can try to look for it in Target, and Walmart, but [they are] also available on Amazon. So, you can get that two-day or even overnight shipping, as long as they're in stock.”

Below is Cucco’s list of last-minute gift ideas for $50 or less.

SOLAR SYSTEM PUZZLE GLOBE (LEARNING RESOURCES)

Cost: $36.99

What makes it a good present, according to The Toy Insider: The Solar System Puzzle Globe from Learning Resources is geared toward younger children and teaches them about the planets while providing some entertainment.

“They have these self-correcting little puzzle pieces. Some are circles, some are squares, some are stars. “And even if they're not sure what planet it is, it'll definitely be correct, because they have to put it in the correct shape. And it spins around [and] it comes with the glow-in-the-dark astronauts,” Cucco said.

CLAY SCULPTING STATION (CRAYOLA)

Cost: $24.99

What makes it a good present, according to The Toy Insider: The Crayola Sculpting Station comes with air-dry modeling clay, a pottery wheel, paint, and tools kids can use to sculpt their clay creations.

“It's going to teach the young kids how to sculpt clay,” Cucco said. “You don't have to just make these little bowls and cups; you can make animal figures.”

MAGIC TRACE LIGHT TO DRAW STUDIO (WECOOL TOYS)

Cost: $24.99

What makes it a good present, according to The Toy Insider: The Magic Trace Light to Draw Studio will have kids feeling like wizards or secret agents, Cucco said. The set comes with markers and crayons to color with, and 24 activity sheets in different sizes, each with different images kids then use a light to decode.

“This is for kids who love art and drawing. But it adds a little twist to it,” she said. “You start off with blank paper. And then you actually will use this light to reveal a hidden image.

ALL-PRO PASSER (NSI INTERNATIONAL)

Cost: $49.99

What makes it a good present, according to The Toy Insider: The All-Pro Passer is a robotic quarterback that comes with a football and launch pad that sends the football flying into the air.

“So, you program the plays in, and then it'll launch the ball more than 25 yards away,” Cucco said. “So, it'll give you a perfect spiral every time. It's great for kids who want to maybe play catch and they can practice their running and catching. Or they can do it with friends, too.”

The All-Pro Passer is an outdoor toy, Cucco noted.

