Kids eat FREE every Tuesday at Chompie's restaurants

Want to take the kids out to eat without putting a dent in your wallet? At Chompie’s, kids eat free every Tuesday!
Head to any Chompie’s location during restaurant hours and get a free kid’s meal with the purchase of an adult entree.
Kids must be 10 or younger to take advantage of the free meal.
The deal is only good for dine-in purchases at any of the following locations:
- 3481 W. Frye Rd., Chandler 85226. 480-398-3008
- 7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center, #1145, Glendale 85308. 623-344-3104
- 9301 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale 85260. 480-860-0475
- 1160 E. University Dr., Tempe 85281. 480-557-0700
- 3212 E. Cactus Rd., Phoenix 85032. 602-710-2910
More Chompie's deals:
- Military Discount: 20% off dine-in for active duty, retired, and veteran U.S. Military personnel.
- Free Breakfast on Your Birthday: Come to Chompie’s on your birthday and receive a free "Eggciting Breakfast."