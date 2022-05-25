Kids eat FREE every Tuesday at Chompie's restaurants

Want to take the kids out to eat without putting a dent in your wallet? At Chompie’s, kids eat free every Tuesday!

Head to any Chompie’s location during restaurant hours and get a free kid’s meal with the purchase of an adult entree.

Kids must be 10 or younger to take advantage of the free meal.

The deal is only good for dine-in purchases at any of the following locations:

3481 W. Frye Rd., Chandler 85226. 480-398-3008

7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center, #1145, Glendale 85308. 623-344-3104

9301 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale 85260. 480-860-0475

1160 E. University Dr., Tempe 85281. 480-557-0700

3212 E. Cactus Rd., Phoenix 85032. 602-710-2910

More Chompie's deals:

