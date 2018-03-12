Kids can 'Veg Out' for free at the Vegan Beer and Food Festival

SCOTTSDALE - Do you ever feel like just vegging out? No. I don't mean relaxing. I'm talking about Veg Out, the vegan beer and food festival happening in Scottsdale March 17 and 18!

No matter how many kids you take, they won't cost a dime!

The festival is happening at the Scottsdale Waterfront Park Saturday from 10 a.m to 7 p.m and Sunday from 11 a.m to 5 p.m. There will be all sorts of vegan food, drinks, clothing, and accessories. Plus, plan for yoga, chef demos and of course live music!

Ticket prices range from $20 to $30 if you buy in advance and kids 12 and under are free. That means if you take one, two or even five kids, you only have to pay for yourself!

Plus kids 13 to college-aged students get $10 off if they show their ID!

For all of the details, click here!