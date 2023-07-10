Kids can see a D-backs game FREE during Kids Free Weekend at Chase Field

PHOENIX — Take the family out to the ballgame without breaking the bank! Kids Free Weekend is taking place at Chase Field at the end of the month.

Adults can pay for one ticket and get up to two free child tickets (ages 15 and younger).

The deal is good for upper- and lower-level tickets in various areas of Chase Field for games against the Seattle Mariners July 28-30, 2023. There is a limit of eight tickets per account and tickets cannot be resold.

While you’re there, pick up one of the freebies for Star Wars Night or Baxter’s Birthday!

The first 15,000 fans will get a Tattooine Haboob Globe on July 29.

On July 30, Baxter the Bobcat and his friends will be passing out “Baxter the Bobcat STEM Storybook” to kids in The Sandlot.

Get tickets online, by phone at 602-462-4600, or at the box office.