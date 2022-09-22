JSX adds new non-stop flights from Sky Harbor to Boulder, Colorado

PHOENIX — One airliner will soon offer a new non-stop flight from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to Boulder, Colorado starting in November.

Dallas-based airline JSX announced they will be offering a non-stop flight between Sky Harbor and Rocky Mountain Airport starting November 3. The flight will operate daily except on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

JSX is offering one-way flights to Boulder started at $199, which includes two free checked bags, free onboard cocktails, and free gourmet snacks.

The airline also offers non-stop service from Sky Harbor to Burbank, Oakland, San Diego, and Las Vegas.

“The newest slate of JSX flights to and from Colorado brings an unmatched level of convenience, comfort, and accessibility with no wasted dwell time for busy travelers ahead of this holiday season,” says CEO Alex Wilcox. “We take the stress out of holiday travel so that Customers including the elderly, people with dogs, and anyone who values their time and peace of mind can focus on the festivities of the season, and not the burdens of commercial-airlines and travel.”

Customers can book tickets online on the JSX website, via its mobile app, or by calling (800) 435-9579.