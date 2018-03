MESA - Now here's an important lesson for all the kids and adults out there. Life isn't all fun and games.

Well, unless you're at Jake's Unlimited in Mesa!

Never been?

Allow me to be your tour guide for the "Pro Package."

There's laser tag, bumper cars, arcade games, ride attractions like merry-go-rounds and teacups, plus carnival-style midway games and more!

You can't forget bowling. They offer mini bowling for kids and VIP bowling suites for adults.

And all that fun will work up an appetite!

There's wings, pizza, pasta, a baked potato bar, dessert bar and more!

In the dining area, they have dozens of 55-inch TVs for watching games!

And for those 21 and older, there are two full-service bars.

Normally, everything we just mentioned would be included in what's called a Pro Package. It would cost $44.99 per person.

But throughout the entire month of March, you can enjoy it all for $22.50! Just go online and use the promo code SPRINGABC!

Half-off a whole lot of fun!

IF YOU GO: 1830 E. Baseline Rd. Mesa (Baseline Rd. & Gilbert Rd.)