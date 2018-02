PHOENIX - Time to butter you up with this freebie at IHOP! Tomorrow is National Pancake Day!

All day long Tuesday between 7 am and 7 pm, you can get a free short stack!

It's all to raise awareness about IHOP's campaign to help children battling critical illnesses.

The restaurant chain wants to raise $5 million for local children's hospitals and health organizations.

Since 2006, they've raised nearly 30 million for the cause!

So leave a tip/donation with your freebie!