Are you a shoe fanatic? I definitely love shoes but I won't spend a lot of money on them and fortunately, you don’t have to, either!

Check out Wholesale Fashion Shoes near 40th Street and Thomas Road in Phoenix. You won’t believe the prices!

All of their kid and adult shoes will cost you just $10.88 each.

That's a huge plus for kids since they grow out of their shoes it seems every week.

Boots range from $18 to $26.

They also have handbags for $16.88, sunglasses for $6.88 and jewelry that ranges from about $6 to $15.

So all that's left is to find your size and start shopping.

Oh, and you don't have to leave the house for the deals; did I mention they have an online store too? Yup…so you can save from the comfort of your home as well!

IF YOU GO:

4041 E Thomas Rd

Phoenix, AZ 85018