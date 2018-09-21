How to trick yourself into saving money

Saving money doesn't have to be hard, but it does take a little discipline.

I can cut expenses in one area, and then just end up spending it somewhere else.

That's typical for many of us, you almost have to trick yourself into saving money. And fortunately, it's not that hard.

One of the simplest things you can do is have a percentage out of every check automatically deposited into a savings account. Need more discipline? Make sure that savings account is at a different bank.

If you have discipline and willpower, you can use your cash rewards credit cards. Just make sure to pay it off every month, otherwise, it defeats the purpose.

And the jar trick really works. Whenever you get extra change, no matter how little, drop it in the jar. You can even make it a game -- simple things like putting money in the jar every time you spend too much, etc.

And finally, whenever you get something to save, no matter how small, deposit it.